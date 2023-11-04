Lagos Govt. Cancels 50% Discount On Public Transport

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has announced the end of the 50% transport fare discount on BRT which was implemented in response to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive on August 2, 2023.

This was made known in a statement shared by LAMATA via its X account on Saturday.

The agency advised state residents to take note of the change and make the necessary preparations for the resumption of regular transport fare rates that were in place before the adjustment made in August.

The statement said: “The 50% rebate in transport fare in the regulated transport system in Lagos ends on Sunday, a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has said.

“The 50% fare rebate was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on August 2, 2023.

“The public is hereby informed that from Monday, November 6, 2023, transport fare will return to the pre-2nd August 2023 rate.”

Recall that Governor Sanwo-Olu announced on July 31 the reduction of transport fares for state-owned buses by 50% as well as commercial yellow buses by 25% on all routes as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of the petrol subsidy.