Reaction As Lady Allegedly Offers To Donate Kidney To Ailing Jay Boogie

A young Nigerian woman has stated that she would be willing to give Jay Boogie, a sick lifestyle influencer, one of her kidneys.

This is in response to the well-known transgender who suffered kidney damage following a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure a few weeks ago and is pleading for assistance.

Facebook user Innocent Tino posted this offer on social media, claiming to have received it in his direct messages from a woman who was willing to donate.

He described the woman as being very beautiful. She sent her message admitting that Jay might have angered God, but she believed he had learned and should be given another chance.

The message reads, “Good afternoon Tino. I believe we all deserve a second chance and having offended God and humanity Jay Boogie has learned the hardest way. Hence, I would like to give him one of my kidneys. Pls hide my ID and find a way to reach him. Thank you.”

Matilda Patience Ekine said: “Make them kuku marry after everything Abeg.”

David Nneka Peace said: “No be give kidney oo..can you take care of yourself very well afterwards?”

Chinelo Eboh said: “You don’t even know if your kidney is a match. “Good luck with that anyways.”

Afam Afam said: “And trust me person wey drop that message no go pass one small pikin wey no even know the implications involved. Better hide your id, cuz your parents will definitely disown you f00l.”

Patience Peter said: “Same kidney you can’t even give any of your family members when the need arises.”

Victor Ogbu said: “Is not about giving out u kidney. “I hope u know the implications involved?”