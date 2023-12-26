“Abortion Is Murder” – Odumodublvck

Fast-rising musician, Odumodu Black, discussed his opinion on abortion in a recent interview with Zero Conditions.

In a straightforward manner, he asserted that abortion is, without sugarcoating it, murder.

He held the opinion that God, not specific people, is the rightful owner of the human body, It ought to be utilised to honour and serve Him as a result.

The singer underlined that going against this should not result in the assertion of rights but rather in a swift request for pardon.

However, not everyone agreed with Odumodu’s stance, some argue that abortion is more of a mistake than a deliberate act of murder, they believe that individuals may be forced into such decisions due to challenging circumstances, making it a complex issue.

See some reactions…

Watch the interview below…