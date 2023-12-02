Davido Shares Secrets To Making Classic Music, Netizens Reacts

Davido, a well-known musician, has shared one of his techniques for creating classic music.

On his official X (Twitter) page, the Grammy-nominated musician had discussed how changing his lifestyle has allowed him to produce classic music.

Davido who is usually willing to spend a lot of money on clothing because he loves fashion. However, his music seems to be more significant than that.

The Unavailable crooner said that he typically goes up to the studio looking like a homeless guy anytime he wants to create iconic songs. In addition, he exuded confidence in his hack.

He tweeted: “Once I dress like a homeless man to the studio just know I’m leaving with a CLASSIC.”

See the tweet below:

https://x.com/davido/status/1730352381982814373?s=46&t=0Ses2497mFDgd6BL-n_Bqg

Netizens saw Davido’s tweet and flocked to his comment section to share their reactions. While some begged him for more classics, others made amusing remarks. Below, you can read what some fans had to say:

@Dapenganof lagos: “Naso you tell us say you make classic with Tems rhat time. Boss you too dey lie joor”.

@Davidoffct: “Drop studio address, I want to witness greatness at it’s peak🥹🥹”.

@Tolu: “Adey fear you o”/

@ShadrachAmooncrabe: “Just like How you entered into Shatta Wale’s Studio and You Guyz Cooked A Banger “Whine Ya Waist” 🔥🔥

Can’t Wait for another @davido X @shattawalegh Banger, You Guyz for make it happen!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🇬🇭🇬🇭🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬”.

@Dapsy: “Fixed: now cook a classic for us🙌”.

@TalentedFBG: “Keep going homeless eje ❤️”.