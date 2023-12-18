How I almost lost you - Patience Ozokwo spills as she marks daughter's birthday

Celebrity actress, Patience Ozokwo, also known as Mama G, has shared her story of nearly losing her first daughter to death as she marks the birthday of the child.

Patience Ozokwo shared a video of her daughter, at 9, in a life-threatening situation on her Instagram page, reflecting on a difficult time.

She related the experience of spending three months in the hospital and fervently praying for a miracle, as she described the miraculous revival that came about as a result of God’s kindness.

In marking her daughter’s birthday, Patience extended prayers and sincere blessings, expressing gratitude for the precious gift of her daughter’s life.

READ MORE: “Participating In BBNaija Is My Biggest Blessing So Far” – Ozo Spills

In her words;

“Happy birthday to you, my precious daughter. This day always comes with beautiful memories of God’s blessings to us as a family. We almost lost you when you were 9, but mercy said no.

“I remember spending 3 months with you in the hospital and praying hard for a miracle that God graciously granted. I celebrate the greatness you are. Of course, a Lioness has to birth a Lioness.

You bring me so much joy, my darling daughter, and I can confidently say that I have a best friend in YOU. You will always have my blessings, my girl. The womb that birthed you rejoices at your greatestness. We celebrate you today and always”

See post…