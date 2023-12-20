“I Could’ve Been A Footballer Or A Soldier” – Singer Ima Alozie

Ima Alozie, a Nigerian musician and songwriter, discussed his options for a career before deciding on music.

He revealed this in an assessment of his just-released, eight-track debut album, “Lavender.”

Ima Alozie who used to be a gospel singer before venturing into a different genre highlighted his family background, the challenges faced on his new ‘Lavender’ album, acknowledged the support of his partner, and others.

The singer who has been on his music journey for almost 15 years gave a review on some of his songs including, ‘We Pray’, ‘Call Me’, ‘Gush’ and others, while telling the stories behind each.

In his words,

“If not for music, I could have been an athlete,a footballer actually,I played amateur football but you sabi as nigeria be naa, I carry boot for hand well well oo.”

Ima further stated that asides striving to become a footballer, he would have excelled as a soldier, stating that he had the requirements to be one.

“Another thing I could have done and I know I would have done it really well is. I could have been a soldier, I had the passion,i have the strength. I have the grit, I’m tough. I’ve got the heart, but i kind of like where i am now.”

Watch the video below …