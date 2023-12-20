“I Never Buy Things In Nigeria, Everything Sold Here Mostly Fake” – Kim Oprah

Kim Oprah, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars,’ has disclosed why she never shops in Nigeria.

Using the microblogging site X, the reality TV star, thanked God for exposure and disclosed that she never purchases anything in Nigeria, even for her personal use.

Kim Oprah noted that lately, she figured out that everything being sold in Nigeria is fake.

She added that since she cares so much about her health, she purchases her products whenever she travels.



She mentioned that she purchases them in large quantities so they will last until her next trip.

Kim also prayed to God to save us in this country.

