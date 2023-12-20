Nigerian Singer, Wizkid Hospitalized For Undisclosed Ailment

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has posted a picture of himself getting treatment from a hospital bed on his Instagram page.

The artist made reference to being hospitalised and undergoing treatment in the aforementioned post, but he did not elaborate on the severity of his condition or the reason he was bedridden.

He was seen in various places in Lagos, Nigeria, in the days preceding this, both before and after his performance in Saudi Arabia.

At one point, he visited Surulere in Lagos State to donate the sum of 100 million naira to kids ahead of Christmas.

Additionally, the singer was recently captured with fellow musician, Davido at a popular nightclub in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Just a few days later, the singer shared a photo on his Instagram showing his hand covered with bandages while on a bed

