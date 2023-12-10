“I Went To Shiloh To Look For Husband, I’m Tired Of Wayward Life” – Blessing CEO (Video)

Controversial Nigerian self-acclaimed relationship expert, identified as Blessing Okoro, aka, Blessing CEO, has renounced her wayward lifestyle as she expressed a desire to find a husband.

Blessing made this known in a video shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, while praying at the just concluded 2023 Shiloh of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel.

The single mother of two stated that she’s tired of fornication, adding she must have a relationship before the end of 2023.

She said:“Give me my own husband. I have entered Shiloh to find husband.

“Wayward life don tire me . Fornication don tire me. Give me my own husband.

“This relationship expert without a relationship must end this year 2023. I am aggressive. Prayer point. Lord give us men wey don buy table. We move.”