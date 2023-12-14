Mohbad: Naira Marley Accuses Iyabo Ojo Of Defamation, Demands N500m

Nigerian entertainer, Afeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has taken legal action against actress, Iyabo Ojo, alleging the dissemination of false and defamatory content on her Instagram account.

In a letter posted on his Instagram page, he threatened to sue the actress if she failed to meet his demand.

Naira Marley in a letter sent to Iyabo through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, accused the actress of making an Instagram post in September 2023, accusing him of engaging in spiritual and physical dealings with Mohbad.

According to him, the actress accused him of causing mental harm to Mohbad.

His attorney asked that the actress apologise on her official Instagram account and in a national daily within seven days of receiving the letter.

Furthermore, should Iyabo Ojo fail to comply, they threatened to file a lawsuit and seek N500 million in damages from the actress.

See the letter below:

