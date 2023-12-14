Reactions As Wizkid Set To Headline Middle East’s ‘SoundStorm Festival’ In Saudi Arabia

Afrobeat superstar, Ayo Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has arrived in Saudi Arabia in ahead of his performance at the SoundStorm Festival.

This is coming few days after Wizkid declared his intention to give N100 million to kids so they could celebrate Christmas.

After spending time in Nigeria following his mother’s burial, Wizkid finally departed the country on Wednesday, December 13, heading for Saudi Arabia, where he will play the main act at the “SoundStorm Festival,” the largest regional festival in the Middle East, in Riyadh.

The celebration is expected to get underway on Thursday, December 14.

A video of their arrival in Saudi Arabia was posted by DJ Tunez, Wizkid’s personal disc jockey, before the singer’s performance.

READ MORE: Simi Reacts As Fans Spot Her Protruding Tummy, Reveals Her Pregnancy Status

See reactions below…

ak_fmg penned: “Omo my daddy no dey carry last!! We shutdown!”

boiialone96 wrote: “Oil money. No wonder baba dash out 150 meter”

saka_cubana1 said: “Even tho baba no release music for 1 year the Grace no be from here na only God fit run am 💯🦅❤️❤️”

SEE VIDEO: