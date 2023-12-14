“My Mum Sold Fruits For 19 Years” – Crayon Reflects On Days Of Family Struggle

Renowned singer, Crayon, has talked about his difficult childhood and how his mother worked as a fruit vendor in Iyana-Iba, Lagos, for 19 years.

The singer made this known while speaking on his new album ‘Trench to Triumph’.

He described the album as his real life story, because everything in it resonates with what he had gone through before fame.

Crayon said that he and his family used to live in a tumultuous face-me-I-face-you house where the neighbors are constantly at odds with each other.

To make ends meet, his mother hawked fruits for almost two decades at Iyana-Iba Lagos to provide for their family.

He further said that he has gone through his trenches time and he is at the point in his life when everything is moving good and he’s in his triumphant era.

He said “Trench to triumph album is my story, my reality, my substance and everything I am today, While I was living in a face me I face you apartment, my mum use to sell fruit in iyana-iba”

Watch him speak below: