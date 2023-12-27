Rosy Meurer Offers Heartfelt Prayer To God As She Celebrates Husband, Olakunle Churchill’s Birthday

Olakunle Churchill, a Nigerian businessman, is celebrating his birthday today, and Rosy Meurer, his wife, has showered prayers for him.

In a lengthy message on her Instagram page, she praised her creator for allowing her husband to come into the world and for allowing their paths to cross.

Rosy expressed her gratitude to Churchill for being a wonderful parent to their children and an incredible partner

The mother of two observed that while having to be tough for them, he worries about them constantly in his role as the man of the house.



She continued by offering her husband a heartfelt prayer.

Rosy Meurer wrote: “Dear God,

It’s my husband’s birthday today and I’m thankful for his life. Thank you for bringing him into the world. Thank you for making our paths cross. He’s been an amazing husband to me and a great father to our children and we are all so thankful for him. We pray that you will continue to be his shield and his protector. As the man of the house, he worries about us yet feels the need to be strong for us all the time, so I pray that you, lord, will also be his strength and his refuge. Grant him peace and remind him that you are the one in control. Fill him with your power and your courage. Grant him knowledge and wisdom. Bless his work and let him see your abundant glory in everything he does. Grant him divine health and long life. Strengthen his faith in you and his love for you. I rebuke, cancel, and destroy every assignment and attack of the enemy and cancel every curse or negative word ever spoken over your life in the mighty name of Jesus. Thank you, lord, for answered prayer AMEN. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @olakunlechurchill

“Please say a prayer for my husband and thank God for another year added to his life.”

SEE POST: