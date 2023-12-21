Super Eagles Forward, Boniface Wins 5th Bundesliga Award

Super Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen’s forward, Victor Boniface has won the Rookie of the Month award for a fifth consecutive time this season.

It was gathered that the 22-year-old won the prize for December after winning it in August, September, October, and November.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Boniface made three league appearances, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The Nigeria international has also netted nine goals in 15 league games this season in addition to four more in the UEFA Europa League.

For the first time since the 2009–2010 season, Bayer Leverkusen ended the first half of the season as honorary “winter champions” thanks to the efforts of two Nigerian duos Nathan Tella and Boniface.

After their year-ending match against VFL Bochum on Wednesday, they lead the Bundesliga with 39 points from 15 games, four points clear of their nearest rivals, Bayern Munich, who have 35 points from 14 games.

With their 4-0 win over Bochum, Bayer Leverkusen remain the only team in Germany without a defeat.

However, Xabi Alonso and his boys qualified for the DFB Cup quarterfinals and earned a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout stages by winning all of their group matches.