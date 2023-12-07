‘Why I’m Not Chasing More Success’ – Fireboy DML

Popular musician, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known by his stage name Fireboy DML, has disclosed that 2023 has taught him to accept “God’s blessings” and be happy with his wealth rather than aiming for more success in the music business.

He stated that 2023, a “relatively slow year” for him musically, changed the way he viewed the world.

Recently, Fireboy expressed this opinion in an interview with Cool FM Lagos.

He stated: “This year, more than ever, has taught me to take a break, relax and appreciate God’s blessings instead of chasing more and more success.

“This year, being like a relatively slow year for me [musically], kind of like put things in perspective like, ‘Okay, maybe, it’s time to get off that high and relax; take a deep breath. There’s family. Enjoy the wealth you’ve gathered. Appreciate the things around you and stop chasing success.

“This year I’m relaxing. I’m always at home, I’m recording in the studio. On Sundays, I play football. And once in a while, when I miss the attention of the ladies, I hangout with them.”