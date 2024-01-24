AFCON 2023: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Face Cameroon In Round Of 16

The Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be playing Cameroon in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny.

This was confirmed after the Indomitable Lions completed the group stage with a 3-2 victory over the Gambia on Tuesday night.

Cameroonian goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa was in action again soon after, diving to push away a snapshot by Musa Barrow, who scored and created the four Gambian goals at the last AFCON.

It was gathered that the five times AFCON winners, finished Group C with four points behind Senegal while Guinea who lost to the Teranga Lions also qualified for the knockout as one of the best losers.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Nigeria vs Cameroon clash will take place in Abidjan by 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 27.

The Super Eagle will be hoping for a repeat show of their last encounter in the 2019 editionof the tournament in which Nigeria won 3-2 and a brace came from Odion Ighalo and Alex Iwob rounding up the goals.