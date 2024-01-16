“If Mohbad’s Father Is A Rich Man, Will Wunmi Decline DNA?” – Cynthia Morgan Weighs In On Singer’s Death Saga

Entertainer Cynthia Morgan, also known on social media as Truly Madrina, has intervened in the dialogue between the late Mohbad’s father and Wunmi, his wife.

She stated on her Instagram story that the majority of Nigerians will tolerate abuse up till the victim’s passing.

Additionally, she emphasised how many Nigerians lack emotional intelligence.

The singer also queried Wunmi’s refusal on carrying out the DNA test on Liam, pointing out she wouldn’t have declined if Mohbad’s had been wealthy.

READ MORE: Lady Accuses Davido Of Hiding Under His Wealth To Showcase Bad Behaviour

She continued by saying that Mohbad’s father was being harassed by Nigerians, making reference to the incident involving her and Jude, her previous manager.

Cynthia disclosed that the majority of Nigerians had backed Jude, making her seem insane.

See the screenshots below…