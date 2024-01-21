Insecurity: “Expose Anyone You See With Ammunition” – Police Begs Nigerians

As part of efforts to curb insecurity challenge facing the nation, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has begged Nigerians to expose anyone seen with live ammunition.

Adejobi led this out in a message, while addressing the public via his social media account, X, on Sunday, with a photo of live ammunition commonly referred to as “èpà” or “groundnuts”.

Adejobi said: “These are live ammunition, called “èpà” or “groundnuts” in the street.

“They are deadly, not to be seen with anyone except security agents. Statutory security agents, no other ones.

“If you see them with any friend or civilian, please expose him or her. We need to collectively curb the proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, declared the successful rescue of all the individuals who were kidnapped by bandits in Bwari on January 2.

The spokeswoman for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this information in an official statement released early Sunday morning in Abuja.

Adeh said the police commissioner promised to sustain the ongoing robust security arrangements in affected areas and beyond to rid kidnappers and other criminals in the FCT.