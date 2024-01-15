Insecurity: Security Agencies Refusing To Use NIN-SIM Policy To Track Criminals — Isa Pantami

Isa Ali Pantami, former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, has accused the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies of not taking advantage of the NIN-SIM policy to fight insecurity in the country.

The ex-Minister, who was responding to a question from an X user who wondered why so much money was spent on the policy and yet insecurity has remained unabated, said the application of the policy has been a major problem.

This was after the former minister disclosed that a friend of his had offered to pay N50 million of the N60 million ransom demanded by bandits who abducted Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar’s six children.

“NIN-SIM policy has been working. However, the relevant institutions fighting criminality are to be requested to ensure they utilise it effectively when a crime is committed.

“Lack of utilising it is the main problem, not the policy. While in office, I know of three instances where the policy was utilised, and it led to the success of their operations,” he wrote.

“On the lack of utilisation, I am more worried than anyone, as my life was threatened by criminals for reintroducing it, including on BBC Hausa and national dailies; I resisted and ensured its implementation.

“If it is not being utilised by the relevant institutions in charge of securing lives and property, then I am more frustrated than any person, as I sacrificed my life and ignored all the threats to life.

“This is just a point out of 100 on the policy. May the Almighty rescue all the kidnapped and bring absolute peace and stability to Nigeria, and may He (SWT) continue to guide our leaders and help them always in discharging their responsibilities,” Pantami added.