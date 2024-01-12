Tenny Omo Ologo, a Nigerian activist and blogger living in Turkey, has refuted claims that she was involved in the death threats made on Liam and Omowunmi, the late musician Ilerioluwa Aloba’s widow and son.

The activist responded to a plea that human rights advocate Mr. Femi Falana, SAN, sent to the Lagos State Police Command in December 2023, claiming that Omowunmi had received death threats.

The petition did not include Omo Ologo’s name, but she was cited as one of the people who allegedly called Omowunmi and threatened to abduct her and son.

Tenny Omoologo is one of the lot that is demanding justice via her social media handles; YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. However, while on the topic, Tenny denied that she ever made affirmative allegations against anyone but ran her shows on the matter based only on verified sources

In her words: “This plot against me didn’t start now. It started when I made a video on my platform about the Canada visa controversy. People can go back to see that video which I did last year. The Mohbad’s issue was just starting then and it was so hot. But nobody knew where it headed because even the police were not helping matters at the time. So, when the family went to the court during the inquest, the issue was all over the media.

“It was Mohbad’s DJ that spoke first. And based on the viral news, I did my analysis and asked questions. When Mohbad’s father and Wunmi spoke to the media, I also analyzed to cast light on dark areas. Before the inquest started, I had got information that Mohbad was planning a musical tour to Canada between September 21 and 25, 2023.

“When I got the information, I asked someone who is based in Canada how many days it would take to travel from Nigeria to Canada and the person said it would take two days. Now, if Mohbad had a show in Canada from the 21st to the 25th he needed to leave Nigeria from the 17th or 18th. At least, he had to cover two days for the trip and spend the 20th resting since he had his first show on the 21st. So, the question I asked was how Mohbad died on the 12th. That was where the plot against me started.

“There was this news update that was published by Gistlover. It said that Mohbad’s hand was swollen following a fight after a show he had the previous night. The news said that they could not get Mohbad’s physician to attend to him. Eventually, Mohbad died.

In the same Gistlover story, it was said that an unknown person requested to have Mohbad’s phone number. The person was quoted to have said that there is a contact in Mohbad’s phone which he saved with ‘Doctor’.”