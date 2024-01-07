“My Wish Is To Know You More” – Yul Edochie Expresses Himself To God As He Celebrates Birthday

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, wants nothing more than to get to know his creator better on his birthday today.

Taking to social media, the actor, who has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons, shared some fresh pictures and thanked his Maker.

Expressing his sincere gratitude to God for everything, including the gift of life and the blessings all around him, he declared that his birthday wish was to get to know Him better.

Identifying himself as God’s unique warrior, he went on to say that he could never complain to his Creator.

“Happy birthday to me.

God’s special Soldier.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

EZEDIKE 1.

ODOGWU.

Thank You, Lord, for the gift of life.

Thank you for blessing me with another year.

You have blessed me so much.

I can never complain.

Thank you, Lord, for everything.

My birthday wish is to know you more, oh Lord”.

SEE POST: