Nadia Buari Welcomes Fifth Child

Nadia Buari, a Ghanaian actress, is starting the year on a high note, as she welcomed her fifth child.

The lovely actress, who is married, uploaded a photo of herself and her infant, the gender of which she did not reveal, on her Instagram page.

Nadia wrote in her caption that she has been blessed with another precious blessing.

“My beautiful blessing”.

READ MORE: Spending Someone Else’s Money Is Sweetest Experience Ever – Mary Njoku

Her post has since garnered numerous congratulatory comments,

See comments…

Elango Julie wrote, “A boy? I’m thrilled

Onyi Anthony wrote, “Congratulations

Kasey Lupawu wrote, “Congratulations

Saviour Kidah wrote, “Favorite

I Am Wesley Boy wrote, “Congratulations

Balaaraba Toure wrote, “Congratulations”.

Biggest Sweefly wrote, “You’re living the gift of God

Ghana Fuonsem wrote, “Waopp congratulations

It’s Vibes Angel wrote, “Congrats

SEE POST: