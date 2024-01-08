“Naira In Wrong Hands, Wind Will Blow On The Currency This Year” – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has reflected on the Nigerian Naira in a recent message.

He said this in the RCCG HeadQuarter, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte Metta, during the January Thanksgiving Service/First Sunday in 2024 with the theme: “Supernatural Enlargement.”

Adeboye went on to say that money would change hands in the country.

In his words: “Don’t let anybody tell you money is not in this country, just that it is in wrong hands.

“This year, wealth will change hand. Wind is going to blow on the Naira”.

Citing the December 2023 Congress topic of “Divine Repositing,” he stated that following divine repositioning comes mountain top.

He advised the worshippers to massively glorify God, seek wisdom to serve, and stay connected in 2024, which was the key and three major things that distinguished Solomon in the Bible.

To the saints Adeboye said:

“Long before the end of this year, you will know that you are on the mountain top. Some will start the year as nobody but before the end of the year, they will be somebody.”

“If you do anything you can to serve God , He will not only reposition you, He would lift you to the mountain top.”