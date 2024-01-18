Pastor Jerry Eze Refunds Offering To Lady Who Deposited N200K Instead Of N2K To Church Account

The founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, recently pulled an unusual stunt, as he refunded an offering that had been accidentally sent out.

The inappropriate transaction was brought to the attention of the public and the pastor by Xxsive, the lover of actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, who named the church and pastor in a recent post on his Instagram page.

He persuaded the pastor to do the necessary.

He wrote:

“@realjerryeze @streamsofjoyabuja pls there is fire on the mountain pls let’s attend to this that money too big for that small girl to carry 🙏.”

Shortly afterward, Xxsive updated his followers in a video uploaded on his Instagram page, that the pastor had refunded the lady with the N200K.

He prayed for the pastor’s ministry to succeed and hailed him as a true man of God.

In his words,

“I can tell you that Pastor Jerry is a true man of God, and we requested for N198k and to the glory of God we got our money back in full, 200K fully paid back to my daughter and for that reason I can tell you I will start worshipping with Pastor Jerry”

READ MORE: Skitmaker Churchill Reportedly Dies While Shooting A Content

Captioning the video, he wrote:

“I can tell u for free pastor @realjerryeze is a true man of God

Fully paid.”



SEE POST: