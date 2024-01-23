Reaction As Yul Edochie Answers The Call Of God, Unveils New Ministry

Controversial Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has finally decided to accept God’s call.

The actor disclosed that he has finally obeyed God’s call on his Instagram page, after teasing a major announcement hours earlier.

According to him, it is time to do God’s work fully, which is to spread the true message of God.

The actor will be preaching the gospel on his newly formed Christian YouTube channel, The Salvation Ministry.

“It’s time to answer the call of God Almighty.

It’s time to do His work fully.

To spread the true message of God.

Tune in, and be transformed”.

Taking to his comment section, many trolled him for moving from a presidential aspirant to a Minister of God.

READ MORE: Daniel Regha Reacts To Alleged Hushpuppi’s Celebration Of Tunde Ednut’s Birthday From Prison

See some comments…

The Arrel Gurl wrote, “So Asiwaju don leave you for road how you remember His called you through Judy

Veli Corleone wrote, “At this point, he’s just catching cruise to get views for monetary gains”.

Amara Shuga wrote, “I been dey support Yul since oh but now, I’m starting to see sey this man is not okay. From president, supporting Tinubu to a man of God. Meh, common give us your fans a break

Lawrence Tamia wrote, “Last last you be preacher. Amen

Antoinette Hensani wrote, “I repeat, there are some people when they leave you, their ANOINTING OF Success goes with them, story of Queen May

SEE POST