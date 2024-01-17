Reactions As Mohbad’s Father Receives Brand New Car

Joseph Aloba, father of the late musician Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, has received a car from a generous humanitarian.

Bukky Jesse Plug, a Facebook user, published the good news on her profile, congratulating him on his new acquisition, in addition to praying for the benefactor, the lady also prayed for Mohbad’s father.

“Thank u Oba Asekanmaku. Mohbad’s dad finally got his car today, congratulations sir. May the giver never lack anything good in her life. As the giver has made Mohbad’s dad happy, joy will never elude in her life IJN. Amen.

Pls, all kindly say a word of prayer to the giver”.

In the comments section, some praised the late singer’s father, while others chastised him for being overly materialistic.

Oringomama wrote, “Please give this man a listening ear and you will understand what’s on ground. He’s in pain

Astonish Official wrote, “Why is it that only woman is against this man

Churchill wrote, “See car wey papa wey born pikin dey drive, but Wunmi wey no know as dem take suffer dey Lekki dey enjoy life. Fear women Sha”.

Xquisite Fabrics wrote, “It is well oooo. This man doesn’t care about his son, he only cares about what he can get out of his son’s death

Kofoworolabam wrote, “If the way he goes about granting interviews is the way he screamed and helped Mohbad from bullies, victimization, that guy won’t die cheaply

One Official Girl wrote, “The only offense this man committed is being a man. If na the mother dem gift car now, y’all be doing Awwww you can’t love his child more than him. Eyin egbe je

SEE POST: