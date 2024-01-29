Reactions Trail Yul Edochie’s First Online Ministerial Service (Video)

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has launched his first internet service, and netizens are reacting.

It is no longer news as the actor declared his Ministerial calling few weeks ago.

Yul took the initiative to launch a YouTube ministry where he would share the gospel of Christ.

At his inaugural church service on Sunday 28, January, the actor talked about how God had called him and the conversations they had.

He said that he had always wanted to be a Minister of God, but he was sceptical and thought it wasn’t the right moment.

He shared his chat with God, stating that he does not have a church or any physical building to preach the gospel, but God reminded him that he has a large number of followers across all of his social media platforms.

Yul remarked that God created us for His purpose, and he exhorted his followers to submit to Him.

In his words,

“I am a very spiritual person, I believe in God and everything I do is directed by God. I believe in him so much.

Me being a Minister of God as always been there, but I kept feeling like it was not yet time. But the truth is you cannot run away from him. I told God something, you want me to be a Minister, but I need to have a church, a physical structure where I would start my Church, I needed to have a big church and a big congregation. I told him I wasn’t ready because where would I start? And He told me to start from where I am. You have a lot of people who are listening to you, and you have the attention of the whole world, start talking about God. God told me to start talking about Him and said I don’t need to have a big church before I can talk about him”.

Taking to social media, netizens slammed him for making a mockery of God,

READ MORE: “The First Abuse I Got Was Big Dirty Slap From My Wife” – Actor Baba Tee Recounts

See some comments…

It’s Sharonzy wrote, “It’s now clear that this nigga is nothing without May.

Bijou Mbelu wrote, “Early signs of madness

Mariam Mohammed wrote, “Coming from someone who body shamed his wife publicly not long ago. God has really suffered

Trendy Collections Abuja wrote, “God can use anybody

Bishop Udi wrote, “Make we no lie, this guy get steady content

R Jbest wrote, “This guy needs help. This is not normal

Wumex Foodhub wrote, “God cannot be mocked. Whatsoever a man sows he shall reap

Sa213222022 wrote, “This man is mocking God and is not funny!!

Bharbz wrote, “Baba no even see just one Bible verse quote

Gladys Sparker wrote, “This is called image laundering. If this works out for him, you’ll soon forget what you use to know about him. Since politics didn’t work, prophecy should because of whom Nigerians are.

SEE VIDEO: