VeryDarkman Berates Tonto Dikeh And Phyna For Promoting Skincare Product Without NAFDAC Number

Renowned Nigerian activist VeryDarkman has accused BBNaija star Phyna and actress Tonto Dikeh of promoting products without obtaining the necessary approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The contentious figure has made it apparent that his actions are driven more by a genuine concern for the welfare of the general population than by personal grudges against the parties involved.

Amid the accusations Tonto Dikeh had previously implicated the police in a case involving Verydarkman.

However, the activist was freed following a police interrogation.

Well-known for his outspokenness, VeryDarkman brought attention to the potential dangers of using products without NAFDAC certification.

He made it clear that his intention is to protect the public from any health concerns that could arise from consuming things that are not licensed.

Taking out one of Tonto Dikeh’s skincare products to support his claim that it lacks the necessary NAFDAC number.

The activist went on to criticise Phyna, alleging that she had previously promoted a product without the necessary NAFDAC authorization.

Phyna received a warning from VeryDarkman telling her to take immediate action.

Although VeryDarkman acknowledged that he and Tonto Dikeh are still at odds, he maintained that his commitment to the greater good is the only thing motivating him to act as he does now.

According to him, people who recommend items have a responsibility to ensure that they adhere to legal requirements.

“Alright, the product Tonto Dikeh just Advertised I would advised that nobody buys that product, first of all Tonto Dikeh as a Politician of Nigeria, there are a lots of law you ought to know, especially when it concerns human life and the health of people therefore you’re not supposed to advertise a product that does not carry a Nafdac number in this country” he said in part.

