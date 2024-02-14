150 Students Homeless As Fire Razes Female Hostel In Yobe Varsity

A female hostel in the Yobe State University has been razed by fire, destroying a complete block accommodating about 150 students.

It was gathered that the fire broke out some minutes after 7 pm, on Tuesday, at a time when most of the students had gone out for night reading and other activities within the school.

However, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as the university’s firefighters and the State Fire Service reportedly engaged in efforts to quench the inferno.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Channels Television that casualties have been evacuated to various hospitals located in the state capital.