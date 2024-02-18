Bayelsa: Security Operatives Nab 40 Oil Thieves, Recover Two Vessels

The Nigeria Police Force, Tantita Security Services, the Nigeria Military and other relevant security agencies have arrested 40 persons involved in oil theft.

The joint security operatives also recovered two vessels at the Ogbogoro Oil Field, Brass Area, and Ekeni Area of Southern-Jaw in Bayelsa State.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, in a Saturday statement, said the suspects were apprehended and subjected to investigation having established a prima facie case against them.

He said they would be arraigned in court to face charges related to economic sabotage and oil theft.

Adejobi added that the vessels used in the illegal activities have been seized as part of the evidence against the suspects.

“The Nigeria Police Force, as part of its intensified efforts to curb the illegal oil theft and economic sabotage in the country and in conjunction with the military and other relevant security agencies, has been in active liaison on intelligence sharing and collaboration with Private Security Contractors (PSCs) engaged by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) particularly Tantita Security Services.

“The efforts led to the arrest of forty (40) suspected individuals and recovery of two (2) vessels in two different interceptions at the Ogbogoro Oil Field, Brass Area, and Ekeni Area of Southern-Ijaw in Bayelsa State, for conspiracy, tampering with oil pipeline, illegal transportation of crude oil, dealing in crude and storing same without lawful authority or appropriate license amongst others.

“Specifically, arraignment for suspects involved in the case of one of the vessels is scheduled for 26th February, 2024, while the motion for interim forfeiture of the Vessel and products contained therein will be heard on 19th February, 2024,” Adejobi detailed.

He noted that preliminary investigations have indicted numerous individuals and companies, including their foreign collaborators who would in due course be interrogated and caused to face the full wrath of the law.