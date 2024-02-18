Burna Boy Clashes With Eedris Abdulkareem Over Controversial Statement

Burna Boy, an acclaimed Nigerian Afrobeat artist, has responded to his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem, for degrading him.

During a recent interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Eedris criticised Burna Boy for his controversial statement about the Nigerian music industry.

Eedris Abdulkareem dismissed Burna Boy’s assertions that he was never assisted in his music career in Nigeria as “stupid talk”.

In his words, “You hear someone like Burna Boy say no one helped him in Nigeria. That’s stupid talk.”

In response to the development, Burna Boy, who was upset by Eedris’ comment, turned to his X account to drag the artist, claiming he blamed individuals who showed solidarity by donating to his medical expenditures.

He also prayed for a physical meeting with Eedris.

“Abdul Kareem Abi wetin dem dey call your papa, I no blame you. I blame people wey donate money for your hospital bills. And I wish say you be person wey fit dey enter the kind places wey I dey dey, make we use mistake jam” he wrote.

SEE POST: