Police Nab ‘One-Chance’ Robbers In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Okoro, 45 and Patience, 42, in a ‘one chance’ robbery in the State.

According to reports, the incident took place at about 6:00 am yesterday.

The robbers often pose as commercial bus drivers while abducting unsuspecting passengers to different locations to defraud them of their properties.

The police disclosed that the robbers frequently transport people in the Olusosun, Ojota, area of the State, adding that they were arrested based on reliable information that they had gotten from the public.

A police source added that one of the victims had been able to identify one of them, stating that they had taken N37,000 from her two weeks ago.

“Some suspected thieves are always parking around the Olososun Ojota area in the pretense of taking passengers to their destination but instead take them to an unknown destination and steal from them.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The incident has been reported. The suspect will be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”