Bbnaija’s Angel Celebrates 24th Birthday, Pens Emotional Note To Self

Former BBNaija contestant, Angel Smith turned 24 today, Tuesday February 13, 2023.

She made an Instagram post, which was dedicated to celebrating her birthday.

Angel shared her feelings in the caption of a long but touching post in which she talked about her challenges as a child and how she overcame despair.

She wrote, “Dear 24 I can not believe I met you but I’m glad I did. I’m glad my world didn’t stop when I was 22 and so irredeemably sad.

Oh Angel, how you’ve grown, I can’t believe you were once 1, I watched you grow into the most remarkable woman, how you managed to change yet stay

the same is a mystery to me.

Thank you for being you even when it wasn’t the easiest thing to do, thank you for standing strong and proud thank you for loving yourself and being kind to yourself even when it was the hardest thing to do and thank you for staying even when it felt like you were a stranger in your body, even when this place started feeling more like a prison and less of a home.

Song of solomon 4:7 says “you are all together beautiful my love; there is no flaw in you” you are indeed beautiful Angel, you are a testament of God’s power.

May 24 be blissful for you, may your tears turn to happiness, May sand transform into rubies when you touch it and most importantly may your light speak for you.

Happy 24th Birthday Angel, you are one heck of a crazy woman if I do say so myself but most importantly you are a star.”

Her colleague and fans took to her comments section to wish her.

See some comments…

