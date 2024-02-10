“Being Born Again Is Not An Express Ticket To Heaven” – Pastor Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and Pastor, Yul Edochie has lectured about what it takes to be a true born-again while delving into the meaning of Christianity.

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor turned preacher asserted that being born again does not guarantee entry into paradise.

He added that many people still have evil motives after being reborn.

Speaking further, he noted, as sincere Christians, Jesus urged followers to lead lives characterised by fairness and empathy for others.

Finally, he asked everyone to be friendly to one another.

He composed,

“Being born again is not an express ticket to Heaven.

Many born again Christians have the most wicked hearts you can ever find on earth.

My God says; embrace love.

Free your heart of wickedness & hate. Love everyone, wether they’re Christians or not.

Be fair & just in your dealings.

Bear no grudges.

Spread love & kindness.

Treat everyone equally.

Let your presence bring light into people’s lives.

Be a good person.

YUL EDOCHIE.”

READ MORE: Mr Macaroni Calls Out Femi Gbajabiamila For Referring To Social Media As Menace

See some comments to the post below…

dr_success_john said: “Gbam exactly my points”

judy_obasiyul_autism said: “Queen May is never looking back. She left all the loads behind.”*

vivianmazhey said: “I learnt a lot from May her presence brought light to my life”

samial_tom said: “Tell me… the woman who knew the man is married with 4 children went on having an affair with the man what name do you think she deserves”

joan.bi.1000 said: “Before all this talk you need to sign divorce papers plus practice what you preach. Do not commit adultery”

SEE POST: