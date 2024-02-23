Court Gives FG Seven Days To File Charge Against Detained Miyetti Allah Boss

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, gave the Federal Government a seven day ultimatum to file a charge against Bello Bodejo, the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order following the expiration of the earlier order granted the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) to remand Bodejo for 15 days in the custody of Defence Intelligence Agency (NIA) pending the conclusion of his investigation.

The Federal Government, in a motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/141/2024, sought an order to remand Bodejo, the sole respondent, in the NIA custody pending the conclusion of the investigation and arraignment in court.

The motion was dated February 5 and filed by M.B. Abubakar, Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation in the office of the AGF and Minister of Justice.

In the affidavit deposed to by Noma Wando, a litigation officer in the Ministry, he said Bodejo was arrested on Jan. 23 in Malia, Nasarawa State and was in custody.

Wando said that his arrest was predicated on the alleged raising up an armed militia in detriment of the nation’s unity contrary to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, the suspect/respondent is being investigated for offences which constitute threat to national security under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022 ).

“That if the suspect/respondent is released into the society, that there Is a likelihood that he will continue to commit similar or more serious offences,” he said

Besides, Wando averred that if Bodejo was released into the society, “there is a likelihood that he will jump his administrative bail, flee and evade his trial or fail to make himself available for his trial in court.”

Justice Ekwo had, on Feb. 7, granted the ex-parte motion after it was moved by F.N. Umoh and adjourned until yesterday for a report.

When the matter was called, Umoh said though an application to remand the suspect was granted by the court in the last adjourned date, it was yesterday (on Wednesday) that the NIA forwarded Bodejo’s statement to the AGF’s office.

He said because of bureaucratic process, they could not file a charge as directed by the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court for a date to enable them file a charge against Miyetti Allah boss.

Asked how long it would take him to file the charge, the lawyer said seven days.

But Abdulkarim Maude, who appeared for Bodejo, informed the court that they had filed an application for enforcement of his fundamental rights on Feb. 7 and served the prosecution same.

Conclusively, Justice Ekwo said that to make the matter simple, the prosecution should be given the seven days to file so that Maude could respond appropriately.

Ekwo however adjourned the matter until March 1 for Bodejo to take his plea.