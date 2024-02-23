Seun Kuti Knocks Wives Of Politicians For Not Divorcing Their ‘Corrupt’ Husbands

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has chastised Nigerian politician’s wives for not filing for divorce in spite of their husbands’ ongoing embezzlement of public funds.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session, Kuti wondered how the women are still in love with the public office holders who keep on stealing.

Additionally, the artist vented his annoyance and irritation at the affluent politicians who, in their greed, are harming the lives of millions of Nigerians.

In his words,

“You cannot see any Nigerian woman divorce a Nigerian politician for stealing from the country. Can you love a thief? Somebody that is blatantly stealing, not because he lacks anything. I can understand if he was hungry and he went out to steal to provide for his family. But these politicians are wealthy and are still ruining the lives of millions of people because of their greed. Yet, you can’t hear that their wives are seeking divorce.

“Even if you are poor, regardless of how bad your situation is, to hurt somebody else just to eat is completely wrong.”