“Nigerian Artists Were Treated Like Rats Before Eedris Abdulkareem Confrontation With 50Cent” – Soso Soberekon

Nigerian talent manager and producer, Soso Soberekon has addressed Eedris Abdulkareem claim of being the one behind the revolution that led to the global recognition Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and other Nigerian artists are benefiting from today.

Recall that Eedris Abdulkareem has been under heavy criticism for saying he fought for the Nigerian music industry and paved the way for Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and other new-generation artists.

In a recent live interview with Daddy Freeze on Instagram, Soso Soberekon, claimed that Eedris Abdulkareem’s 2004 brawl with American rapper 50Cent and his entourage “helped” improve the welfare of Nigerian artists.

The talent manager further revealed that Nigerian musicians were “treated like rats” prior to Abdulkareem confronting 50Cent’s crew about unfair treatment.

In his words,

“What happened between Eedris and 50 Cent helped the industry, but he did it in a wrong way. Before then, Nigerian musicians were treated like rats.”

Watch the interview below…