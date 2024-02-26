Kizz Daniel Names Lateef Adedimeji His Favourite Actor, He Responds

Lateef Adedimeji, a Nollywood celebrity, responded after popular singer Kizz Daniel named him his favourite actor.

During a recent interactive session on X (formerly Twitter), the ‘Buga’ singer engaged with fans.

Kizz Daniel brought up Lateef Adedimeji in response to a fan called Mirian Daniels asking which actor was his favourite.

The fan queried: “Who is your favorite Actor?”

“Lateef Adedimeji,” the singer responded.

In a tweet, Lateef Adedimeji expressed gratitude to the performer for tagging him as his favourite actor.

READ MORE: Drama As Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Inappropriate’ Dance With Daughter Trends

He wrote:

“No bad songs! Love you too VADO @KizzDaniel.”

See the interactions below: