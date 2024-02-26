Three Siblings Die Of Suffocation Inside Car In Kwara

Three children of the same parents have suffocated to death after their mother reportedly left them in a car to get some foodstuff.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the unfortunate incident happened at No 8, Boluke Line, Zango-Kulende quarters in the Ilorin metropolis.

According to Punch, the children, a boy and two girls, were left in the car when their mother, Shade Silifat, went out to buy noodles for them to prepare for Monday morning school.

Their mother discovered their footwear outside the parked car and raised an alarm after forcing the doors of the car open.

READ MORE: Court Imprisons 13 Suspected Killers Of Kwara Monarch

The three children were then rushed to Olutayo Clinic, very close to their residence for medical attention.

But the Medical Director simply identified as Dr Adeyemo directed that they be taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, where they were confirmed dead.

The three siblings were later taken to a Muslim cemetery for burial according to Islamic rites.

A source who told Tribune, said: “Their mother, Shade, who discovered their footwear outside the parked car, raised an alarm after forcing the doors of the car open.

“The three children were then rushed to a private clinic, very close to their residence for medical attention”.