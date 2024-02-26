Toyin Lawani Causes Controversy Online As She Creates Outfit With Fried Chicken

Toyin Lawani, a well-known Nigerian fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire, has once again proven her talent by making an outfit with fried chickens.

The dress included a puffy hand and was embellished with gold giving it an amazing appearance.

While showcasing the outfit, Toyin Lawani wore a gold shoe that matched the colour of her outfit and created a crown out of chicken bones and feathers to give off a royal vibe.

Earrings, bracelets, and a gold wristwatch complemented her outfit.

Sharing the image on her Instagram page, she captioned,

“Fried chickens

anyone?

I did because I can 成成成麵

Nothing was actually a waste,

Not the bones,

Not the feathers

Nor the chicken itself,

We’re still counting up to #kof42 for the 1st of March,

Who’s ready for some elegant #elegante”

READ MORE: Drama As Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Inappropriate’ Dance With Daughter Trends

See some reactions on the post,

@m_jpricelesshairs: “Where you not tempted?

@the_hainours: “@tiannahsplacempire Mooma abeg send it, I will make a sweet stew, so it won’t go to waste.”

@okwuosaifeoma: “Is this a Chicken Republic photoshoot? Only then will this make sense.”

@debbyjelly_: “Sebi you have started again. Your dogs will enjoy what some people need to feed on. Wooooo fashion yin tin lagbara ju economy Nigeria loooor oo. This talent is obviously not for Nigeria. May the country that need your talent more find you. Who would have thought of this creative idea, deep abeg.”

@food_cakesbynini: “Mother hen.”

@faith_tie: “In this economy ….?, This is beautiful anyways itzqueenpriscilla: “Imagine wearing this to Ajegunle.”

@phemi_babs: “Tee mama what happened to all the chicken afterwards? Just curious.”

@ezeprettygold: “If I was close to you eh, nah to chop that chicken before you even finish.”

SEE POST: