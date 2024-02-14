Niger: Teenager Kills Husband Over Sex Disagreement Two Months After Marriage

One 19-year-old Aisha Aliyu has allegedly killed her husband, Idris Ahmadu, in Nasarawa Village, Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State.

Aliyu was said to have killed her 24-year-old husband due to a disagreement over sex

The duo were said to have been married for only two months before the incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

A source in the village disclosed that the couple had a heated confrontation before the lady picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Ahmadu in the neck.

According to reports, Aisha stabbed Ahmadu in several other parts of his body before he collapsed.

When the neighbours heard Ahmadu’s scream, they rushed into the house and met him in a pool of his blood.

They rushed him to a nearby community hospital in Lapai but he died before getting there.

Although a community source revealed that Aisha was seen in the village after the incident, Wasiu Abiodun, the state Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed that she was on the run.

He, however, said that the matter was still under investigation.

Abiodun said, “information was received that, in the early hours of today, one Idris Ahmadu of Nasarawa village, via Lapai was stabbed to death by his wife, Aisha Aliyu 19/20yrs of the same address.

“Before the arrival of the police at the scene, the suspect had fled to an unknown destination, while effort was being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect. Case under investigation please.”