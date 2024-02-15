One Arrested As Military Bursts Gun Factory In Plateau

Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) has revealed that troops of the command, operating under HAKORIN DAMISA IV, arrested a 25 years old man, identified as Tapshak Plangji, connected to a gun factory at a building, discovered in Pakachi Village of Mangu, a local government area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the spokesperson of the operation, Captain Oya James, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday.

He noted that the gun factory was discovered during a clearance operation by troops on rugged mountainous terrain, and a large number of firearms and ammunition were found.

James said: “Troops of the operation discovered an isolated structure which turned out to be a weapons fabrication factory situated on a high ground in the village.

“The operation resulted in the arrest of Mr. Tapshak Plangji, a 25-year-old male, suspected to be involved in the illegal activities at the factory.

“Items recovered from the facility include: 5 AK 47 Rifles, 4 AK 47 Magazines, 11 Rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, Rounds of 9mm Ammunition, 21 Dane Guns, 4 Revolver Rifles, 11 Pistols with 5 Magazines, 17 Gun Barrels, 6 Rounds of 0.44 Inch Ammunition, A Carbide Cylinder with Accessories , 3 Saws, 12 Filing Machines, 4 Hammers, 6 Manual Drilling Machines, 2 Electrically Operated Filing Machines, 2 G-Clamps, one Spraying Machine, one Tiger Generator, and Assorted Drilling Irons,” he explained.

“The successful operation was a testament to the commitment of the troops in collaboration with other security agencies in the fight against illegal arms proliferation and criminal activities within our communities.”