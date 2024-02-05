Reactions As Olaiya Igwe Tenders Public Apology To Nigerians For Praying Naked At River For Tinubu’s Election Victory

Nollywood actor, Olaiya Igwe has received harsh criticism from online users for his apology to Nigerians over his endorsement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

Olaiya Igwe made news last year after posting a video of himself n**ked praying to his creator to help Tinubu win the general election of 2023 while he stood at a riverbank n@ked.

In a new development, the veteran actor apologised to Nigerians for the video in a since-deleted post on his Instagram page, basing it on the revelation he received about BAT.

According to him, Tinubu has been of great help to him, especially concerning his health and he had received a revelation to do the video. He noted how he received insults and curses from Nigerians.

In his words,

“I am using this opportunity to greet everyone listening to me. I am here to talk about Bola Ahmed Tinubu. BaAT when he was contesting for President, because of the things he did for me, especially on my health. Revelation came to me that I should do something for him at a certain location and I went and did it. After that, I received lots of curses and insults. But I wasn’t angry with it, because such is life”.

Unfortunately, Nigerians didn’t buy his apology as they took to social media to drag him.

See some comments…

Aardah wrote, “You go explain tire

Akin Pelumi wrote, “Babani dey get roles for movies again

Alimie Rinoso wrote, “E don dey touch u abi

Olayoke Kan Bayi wrote, “Y baba no add effect on this video”.

Symply Damie wrote, “Na nonsense revelation you receive ooo. You don’t need to be sorry, una daddy go take care of you na no worry. He go buy foodstuffs for you as foodstuffs no cost for Aso Rock

Happy Bwoy wrote, “When revelation come for you to do something, must you video the scene? Just asking nooo. Some people can’t even do things outside camera again for their life. Everything must come to the net

Bright wrote, “You go explain tire”.

