Scam: Reactions As Kunle Remi Shows Gratitude To Tinubu For Gifting Him N90k For Youth Empowerment

Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor, has appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government for gifting him N90,000 for Youth Empowerment.

On his Instagram page, he posted a screenshot of a message he received from one Mr. Victor, who informed him that he had been granted N90k by the government but would need to call him to receive his alert.

Sarcastically reflecting to the difficulties facing the nation, Kunle thanked the president and his administration for the present.

Sharing the screenshot, he captioned

“As everything is shaking in this nation called Nigeria, I am grateful to Ahmed Tinubu and ‘FGN’ for this youth Empowerment.

Let me go and call Mr victor”.

See some comments on his post,

Mr Uzz wrote, “I see what you did there. Oya followers call Me Ahmed and tell him things

Linda Igwe wrote, “I think everybody should call Victor and thank him in advance”.

Akah Nnani wrote, “I am screaming

Victor Okpalan wrote, “Call me ASAP

