“We’ll Continue To Deliver” – Davido Addresses Grammy Loss

Renowned artist, Davido, wrote a letter to his fans following his recent loss of three nominations at 2024 Grammy.

The Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, and fans’ hearts were full of high anticipation.

It was widely believed that Davido would win his first Grammy this year after receiving three nominations.

Sadly, this never happened, breaking the hearts of his supporters.

In an attempt to lift his supporters’ spirits, Davido took to social media to show his affection for them.

Noting that it’s just a game, he promised to keep providing them some great music.

Taking to his X account, he wrote,

“I love each and everyone of you !! We Dey game !! We will continue to deliver …”

