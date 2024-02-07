“We’ll Restore Nigeria’s Integrity Through Movie” – Ali Nuhu

Ali Nuhu, an actor and director for the Nigerian Film Corporation, declared that the film industry can restore Nigeria’s original integrity.

In a recent interview with BBC Hausa, the actor asserted that just 35 percent of Nigerian films currently adhere to the ideal standards of quality, even though the target should be closer to 70 or 75 percent.

Ali Nuhu affirmed that a strong Nigerian film industry can contribute to the nation’s reunification.

He maintained that Nigeria could be assisted in restoring its integrity by using the film industry to present a more positive and authentic image of the country to the outside world.

In his words,

“If you look at the films we produce in Nigeria’s film industry, you would see that only 30-35 per cent meet desired quality as against 70-75 per cent.

So I will focus on this by making sure we are more educated and the provisions of quality equipment.

“We have ambition of transforming the industry into one of the world best because we don’t need quantity, what we need most is quality over quantity.

“Some bad eggs among the industry have given Nigeria a bad name, so through these films, we will restore our integrity”.