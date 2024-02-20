Woman Gives Birth At Bus Stop In Lagos

A yet-to-be identified woman, on Monday, gave birth to a newborn baby by the roadside in the Onipanu area of Lagos State.

The woman, who was heavily pregnant, unexpectedly went into labor while waiting to board a bus around 9am.

According to Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), she was attended to, after the agency’s Emergency Response Team got a distress call.

The LASEMA boss stated that a makeshift was supplied to ensure the baby’s safe delivery and the mother’s well-being.

READ ALSO: Chef Allegedly Kidnaps Boss’ Son, Collects N3.9 Million Ransom In Abuja

“On February 19, 2024, at approximately 9am, the agency’s Emergency Response Team received a distress call from neighbourhood and bystanders at Onipanu Bus Stop in respect of a heavily pregnant woman who unexpectedly went into labour at the bus stop while waiting to board a bus.



“LRT and the agency’s paramedics moved in swiftly in collaboration with some market women at the bus stop, provided a makeshift to ensure the safe delivery of the baby and the well-being of the mother.

“Fortunately, the woman was successfully delivered of a bouncing baby boy amidst jubilation,” the agency detailed.

Osanyintolu furthered that the mother and newborn were stabilised after the delivery and thereafter taken to the nearest hospital for further medical care and attention.