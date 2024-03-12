12 Die, 28 Injured In Zaria-Kano Expressway Crash

No fewer than 12 persons including a driver, have reportedly died and 28 others injured in a road crash along Zaria-Kano expressway involving a vehicle with the registration number KTG 454 ZZ.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at Tashar Yari Village at about 7.36 am on Monday.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps, attributed the accident to overtaking, speeding and overloading.

FRSC added that the injured persons were said to have been conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the Kaduna FRSC Sector Commander, Kabir Nadabo, urged motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving particularly on highways.

The statement reads: “The trailer with a registration number KTG 454 ZZ was travelling to Kano when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“The injured were conveyed to the Makarfi General Hospital for further treatment.

“The owner of the vehicle, who is in Azare, Bauchi State has been informed and directed to report to the Kaduna Sector Command, while the driver of the trailer was reportedly among the deceased.

“May I use this medium to appreciate the Kaduna State Government for the untiring support of FRSC activities in the state, and to the media for aligning with FRSC values in spreading the word of safety.”