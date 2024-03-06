“America Doesn’t Respect Your Stardom” – Actor Femi Brainard Affirms Being An Uber Driver Abroad

Femi Brainard, a veteran Nollywood actor, has spoken about his experience after leaving the entertainment industry to go abroad.

In his most recent interview with Teju Babyface, the actor said that, despite his celebrity status, he had to take up driving to feed his family in America.

Brainard shared this while discussing his experiences after leaving the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on the benefits and drawbacks of relocating abroad, he stated: “As a celebrity, it is preferable to be a prominent person in Nigeria than to migrate abroad and go unnoticed.

While speaking he said,

“I became a cab driver in America just to put food on the table. Whenever people see me, especially Nigerian passengers, they often stare at me in disbelief, wondering if I’m indeed the familiar star they recognize.

“America does not recognize your stardom, nor does it respect your celebrity.”