Bbnaija Organisers Announce New Twist For Season 9 Audition

Big Brother Naija show organisers, Multichoice, have announced auditions for it’s ninth season.

BBNaija revealed on its official X page that the audition application would begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., and will follow a new format.

In a new twist, the organisers announced that contestants for the forthcoming ninth season will audition in pairs.

Auditioning pairs can be close friends, family members, love partners, or any other combination that represents a “dynamic duo,” according to the organisers.

The post reads: “Exciting News! Biggie is back for #BBNaija Season 9 auditions with a twist! The audition requires 2 people.

”This year, its a search for Dynamic Duos that love the show and can turn up the heat in Biggie’s house!

”Can you make a Dynamic Duo? Simply swipe and follow the instructions!

”Auditions open, 27th March at 8pm!’

”Contestants are encouraged to submit a three-minute video showcasing their personalities, strengths as a duo, and why they should be in the house for BBNaija Season 9.”